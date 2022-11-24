100 years ago

Nov. 24, 1922

ARKADELPHIA -- The first thousand copies of "The Dixie Girl," words and music by Miss Lodosca Jane Jones of this city, have been received and are on sale at the Arkadelphia Music Company's store. It is a song of Arkansas. Arkadelphia people heard this song first last summer when Miss Jones sang it at a community sing given at the Woman's library.

50 years ago

Nov. 24, 1972

• Jim Wetherington, executive director of the North Little Rock Boys Club, has been named to the National Committee on Staff Development, which will review and attempt to improve training programs for professional youth workers. The Committee also will suggest methods and techniques for training and continuing workers education. Wetherington will serve as vice chairman of a training subcommittee for the Boys Clubs Southwestern Region, embracing Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado.

25 years ago

Nov. 24, 1997

• Attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr., one of the nation's authorities on criminal justice, said on Saturday the desegregation of Little Rock's Central High School in 1957 and the actions of the nine black students are examples of courage and excellence that others should follow. In a speech at the annual Frederick D. Patterson Awards Banquet held at the Statehouse Convention Center as a fund-raiser to benefit Philander Smith College, Cochran stressed education and the advances made by the Little Rock Nine in the civil rights movement. Cochran praised the "brave, courageous nine individuals" who integrated the school and the "sacrifice made by this community" in that early struggle in the civil rights movement.

10 years ago

Nov. 24, 2012

WINSLOW -- Fed up with turkey and Black Friday sales, many people avoided the retail bacchanalia by spending "Green Friday" at Devil's Den State Park. It was the first time park officials promoted Devil's Den as an alternative to Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year. "Devil's Den wants you to avoid the stress of crowds, long lines and rain checks on sale items," according to a news release. "In an effort to help you reconnect with the things important in your life, the park will be hosting a day of hikes, nature crafts and family fun programming." Official Green Friday events included a guided hike of Yellow Rock Trail, Dutch oven cobbler cooking, a demonstration of Ozark folk toys, and making ornaments and gift tags with recycled paper.