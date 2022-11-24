Second-half surge lifts Virginia Tech

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Kayana Traylor scored 18 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech used a big third quarter to beat Missouri 73-57 on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech trailed for 17 minutes in the first half, but scored 11 of the opening 13 points after halftime to take a 37-30 lead as Missouri missed its first seven shots. The Hokies led by double digits for the final eight minutes of the game.

Georgia Amoore scored 15 points, with six assists, to reach double figures for the fifth consecutive game for Virginia Tech (5-0). Kitley became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,500 career points.

Haley Troup scored 21 points for Missouri (6-1). Hayley Frank, averaging 14.2 points, was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Troup converted a three-point play with 3:33 remaining in the first half to give Missouri a 24-19 lead, but the Tigers didn't make another field goal until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter.

Virginia Tech has beaten SEC opponents in back-to-back games after a 82-74 victory over Kentucky on Monday. The Hokies face Longwood on Sunday.

NO. 4 OHIO STATE 105,

WRIGHT STATE 52

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled over Wright State.

The Buckeyes, who have won five in a row, shot a season-best 55.7% from the floor. They led 4-3 after nearly the first two minutes and the Raiders never got the lead.

Madison Greene scored a season-high 17 points, Taylor Mikesell and Cotie McMahon added 16 apiece and Taylor Thierry posted 15 points for the Buckeyes.

Mikulasikova scored 11 points in the second quarter as Ohio State went on a 17-2 run. The Buckeyes entered halftime with a 56-28 lead.

McMahon scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Buckeyes shot a game-best 64.7% in the frame.

Ohio State held a 42-30 advantage on the glass and forced 23 turnovers. McMahon and Rikki Harris had five steals apiece.

Isabelle Bolender led Wright State with 13 points.

Ohio State's Rebeka Mikulasikova, left, shoots over Wright State's Bryce Nixon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)



Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell, right, drives to the basket against Wright State's Makiya Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

