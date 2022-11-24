Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Whitney Robinson, 30, of 12841 Bryant Circle in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine. Robinson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Brandi Snook, 30, of 1299 Slack St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine. Snook was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jeremy White, 25, of 601 W. Easy St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance. White was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jon Atkinson, 42, of 3452 Pateville Road in Cordele, Ga., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Atkinson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Trent Lynch, 19, of 3305 S.W. I St. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Lynch was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Roberto Perez-Cordero, 37, of 1957 Topaz Circle in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Perez-Cordero was releasedTuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Boyd Ingram, 51, of 1800 Carley Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Ingram was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.