State sports brief

FOOTBALL

UCA leads ASUN league awards

The University of Central Arkansas had a league-high eight players named to the ASUN All-Conference team Wednesday and collected two individual awards.

Sophomore David Walker, who transferred to UCA from Southern Arkansas University this season, was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year. Walker, a Stuttgart native, led the country in tackles for loss (22) and was second in the nation, first in the ASUN in sacks (12).

Offensive lineman Will Diggins was named the ASUN Freshman of the Year. Diggins, from Bryant, was a key contributor to the Bears' offensive line as a freshman, appearing in all 11 games.

Walker, defensive end Logan Jessup, safety Cameron Godfrey, safety TaMuarion Wilson, running back Darius Hale, wide receiver Jarrod Barnes, offensive lineman Jaylin Hendrix and punter Chandler Caughron were all selected to the ASUN All-Conference team.

UCA also led the conference with three selections to the ASUN All-Academic team. Barnes and Caughron were selected as well as kicker Hayden Ray.

Ray, from Bryant, was one of two ASUN Football Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Ray has a 4.00 grade-point average and is working toward a master's degree in health promotion.

-- Sam Lane