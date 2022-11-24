Teen arrested in dad’s stabbing on domestic battery charge

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County woman was arrested early Tuesday after authorities said she attacked her father, stabbing him and cutting off half of his ear, because he took her cellphone away.

Jasmine Marie Flores, 18, of 299-B Ledgerock Road, was taken into custody at her apartment shortly after 12:30 a.m. and charged with a felony count of second-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

She was being held without bond and is set to be arraigned Jan. 2 in Garland County District Court, although she will likely appear in court before then.

According to a probable cause affidavit, around 12:10 a.m., Garland County sheriff's Cpl. Devyn Hollaway and Deputies Chandler Overton and Richard Garrett were dispatched to Flores' apartment regarding a disturbance that had just occurred where a female reportedly stabbed a male.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, 44, in the parking lot and noted he was holding "a bloody rag" to his left ear as he walked toward them.

The man stated his daughter, identified as Flores, had just stabbed and cut him with a kitchen knife in their apartment. He said the two had been arguing due to her "listening to music on her phone too loud."

He said he approached his daughter and took her phone away, which caused her to become "extremely upset." He said she grabbed a pair of scissors that were nearby and began to poke him in the chest with them, demanding her phone back.

He said Flores grabbed him by the throat and attempted to cut him with the scissors, so he retreated. He stated, "I thought that would be the end of it because she is my baby girl."

After he retreated, Flores grabbed a kitchen knife from the sink and attempted to cut her father with it, authorities said. She only made contact with his jacket and at that point, he gave her the cellphone back in an attempt to make her stop attacking him, authorities said.

Once she got the phone back, Flores attacked her father with the knife again, cutting him on the left side of his forehead, on his neck, under his chin and slicing his left ear in half approximately an inch from the top, authorities said.

The victim was able to flee from the apartment and run to the apartment of a female neighbor, 44, but Flores followed him, authorities said. Both the victim and the neighbor told deputies Flores followed him into the apartment without the knife and said, "I should of hurt you worse" before leaving and going back to their apartment.

The deputies got written permission from the father to enter the apartment and speak with Flores while he was being checked by medical personnel. When deputies entered, they reported finding Flores on the bed right inside the door with "a black handle knife in the waist of her pants in the front."

Flores pulled the knife out of her pants when they walked in and threw it on the bed near her, authorities said. Garrett grabbed the knife and it was placed on a table by the door for officer safety.

Flores was taken into custody and placed into Hollaway's unit. Another knife with a brown handle was found on a table near the front door and deputies noted both the knives had blood on the blade and handle.

The father was checked by medical personnel who advised him he would need to get stitches, "especially on his ear."

He decided he would drive himself to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment and declined transport by ambulance. Deputies said they took photos of his injuries on scene and of "the lack of injuries" on Flores once she was at the jail.