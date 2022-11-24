There’s always plenty of thanks to go around

As a kid growing up in the shadows of Little Rock Central High, Thanksgiving always meant going to the Turkey Day showdown between Central and Hall, then rushing home for a feast.

I'm thankful for those memories, and on this day I'd like to share some of the things I'm thankful for. There's not enough room for all of them, but here are a few that are on my mind today.

• Since Feb. 14, 1979, I have had one publisher, Walter Hussman, who has announced that he will retire from that position at the end of the year. After all of those years and probably in the neighborhood of 5,000 columns written, Walter has never suggested or even hinted at something I should write. He has earned his retirement, and I'm glad he's staying on as CEO of WEHCO Media, the family business.

• While on the subject of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, so very thankful for a staff that produces one of the great sports sections in America. No one covers state high schools and colleges like we do. Our Saturday coverage during football season runs between 16 and 18 pages, which incidentally we couldn't have done before Walter wisely switched the paper to digital.

• I'm thankful for my church, Pinnacle Church of Christ, its incredible pastors Chuck Monan and John Phillips as well as the elders, deacons and advisors. Soon we are supposed to move into our fifth, and hopefully final, home in five years of existence.

• For all my family. I'm especially thankful Whitney is coming to lunch today, and part of that is Katie will bring her out-of-this-world pecan pie. Monica is in charge of everything else but cornbread. Grandson Fisher will be missed.

• For my friends. That includes some who share coffee, two groups that share lunch and my Wednesday afternoon men's group. I've truly been blessed with great friends in life.

• For my health. After a scare with my heart -- I had four blockages and one was 99% -- I did a rehab at Baptist Hospital, and the nurses leading that program were amazing. Now I go to 10 Gym four to five times a week.

• In a weird way, I'm thankful for covid-19, especially now that it is waning. I got it a third time last March at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. After testing positive at home I went to a medical clinic and tested positive, but the nurse listened to my heart and suggested I see my cardiologist immediately.

• I'm thankful for David Bazzel and Roger Scott (and Capitol Smokehouse and Grill) and the hour on "Morning Mayhem" they allow me to be a part of every Monday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on 103.7-FM, The Buzz.

• I'm thankful for the World Cup. My stepson Patrick's knowledge of the game has helped me learned to appreciate the world's No. 1 sport.

• I'm thankful for an exciting Arkansas Razorbacks football season that has had its ups and downs, but it's always better to cover a team that never gives up.

• After watching the Razorback basketball team I'm thankful this is going to be another great basketball season that will have Eric Musselman's signature all over it. They will be better in January than November.

• Being a fan of horse racing, I'm thankful for Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Since Eric Jackson created Instant Racing that grew into a casino, our track is considered one of the top five in America, along with Santa Anita (California), Churchill Downs (Kentucky), Keeneland(Kentucky) and Saratoga (New York).

As expected, I've run out of space before I can mention everything and everyone I'm thankful for, and there's cornbread to be made for some dressing.