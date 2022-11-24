Today’s NFL capsules

— All times Central

Bills at Lions

11:30 a.m. (CBS)

LINE Bills by 9 1/2

SERIES Bills lead 6-4-1; Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018

LAST WEEK Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions won at Giants 31-18

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. LIONS (RK)

(9) 134.0 RUSH 132.8 (10)

(3) 283.4 PASS 233.8 (11)

(2) 417.4 YARDS 366.6 (6)

(2) 28.1 POINTS 25.0 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. LIONS (RK)

(8) 106.6 RUSH 153.7 (31)

(19) 220.8 PASS 262.2 (28)

(13) 327.4 YARDS 415.9 (32)

(5) 17.4 POINTS 28.2 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bills return to Detroit for a second straight game after the NFL moved their game against Cleveland to Ford Field following a massive snowstorm that dumped as much as 7 feet of snow across western New York. The Bills will be the third NFL team to play two games in five or fewer days on the road in the same stadium. The 2020 Patriots did it at SoFi Stadium and the 1932 Portsmouth Spartans did it in Thompson Stadium.

Patriots at Vikings

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Vikings by 2 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 9-4; Patriots beat Vikings 24-10 on Dec. 2, 2018

LAST WEEK Patriots beat Jets 10-3; Vikings lost to Cowboys 40-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(17) 115.4 RUSH 103.6 (24)

(24) 202.2 PASS 234.9 (10)

(25) 317.6 YARDS 338.5 (18)

(20) 21.3 POINTS 22.9 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(12) 114.5 RUSH 121.6 (18)

(4) 188.3 PASS 267.3 (31)

(4) 302.8 YARDS 388.9 (29)

(2) 16.9 POINTS 23.1 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots Coach Bill Belichick has won at least one game in 50 different stadiums, including the postseason. The only two active venues not on his list are U.S. Bank Stadium and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which opened in 2020. New England lost to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII in February 2018 in its only previous appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Patriots last played a regular season game in Minnesota in 2014.