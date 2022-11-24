UAPB men top Pioneers 70-56

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team got a 27-point showing from the bench on the way to a 70-56 victory over Crowley's Ridge College on Tuesday at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The Golden Lions (2-6) had three players score in double figures, led by Chris Greene, who had 22 points and 7 rebounds. Robert Lewis tacked on 15 points and 6 rebounds from the bench and Shaun Doss Jr. chipped in as well with 11 points and 4 assists.

UAPB outrebounded Crowley's Ridge 39-32 in Tuesday's game, led by 7 boards from Ismael Plet. The Golden Lions also grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and scored 14 second chance points.

The UAPB defense held Crowley's Ridge to just 38.9% from the field, including 25% from 3-point range. The Pioneers did not get many second opportunities on the offensive end, as they grabbed only 9 offensive rebounds and scored 10 second chance points.

After falling behind 2-0, UAPB went on a 6-0 run. The Golden Lions then added 6 points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 35-25 advantage. UAPB relied on its 3-point shooting in the period, knocking down 5 shots from outside the arc.

UAPB went on a 10-0 run to grow the lead to 61-43 with 8:06 to go in the contest. The Pioneers narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Golden Lions still cruised the rest of the way.

UAPB took care of business in the paint, recording 20 of its 35 points in the lane.

The Golden Lions will be back in action on the road against the U.S. Air Force Academy at 8 p.m. Central on Nov. 30.