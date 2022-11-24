Woman agrees to 50-year sentence after pleading to fatally running over her boyfriend

A 26-year-old parolee who fatally ran over her ex-boyfriend and told Little Rock police it was an accident has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Sentencing papers filed on Tuesday show Destiny Jabria Baugh pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in exchange for the 50-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson. Under the conditions of her plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Reese Lancaster and public defender Harrison Tome, the homicide charge was reduced from first-degree murder.

Responding to a 911 call from Baugh, police found 23-year-old Jaylon Keishun England, a father of two, pinned under Baugh's car and fatally injured about 1 a.m. on July 25, 2021, at 1401 John Barrow Road. He died later at a hospital.

Court records show that Baugh told investigators that England, the father of one of her children, had been acting suicidal and appeared to be under the influence of something. She said she had been following him for awhile trying to get him to get into her car.

Baugh said that she'd gotten out of the car, thinking she'd put it in park but the vehicle rolled forward onto England. Baugh was released without charges.

But the resulting investigation turned up an Instagram video showing England under the car and Baugh angry. Later, detectives collected surveillance video from the Superstop convenience store at 1400 John Barrow Road, which shows Baugh's car stopped in the road with its brake lights on.

England can be seen walking in front of the car when the brake lights turn off as the vehicle moves toward England, who dodges. As England clears the front passenger side fender, the car makes a sharp right turn and strikes him, dragging him under the car as it moves forward.

Police got a warrant and arrested Baugh a day later. She has been jailed ever since.

The sentence is the second time Baugh has been sent to prison. In April 2018, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison out of Saline County after pleading guilty to robbery, reduced from aggravated robbery, and failure to appear.

In exchange for a portion of the stolen money, Baugh had been the getaway driver in an October 2015 holdup of a brother and sister, Sravanthi Joginipelli and Kiran Kumar, at an IHOP restaurant in Bryant, court records show. The failure to appear count is for not showing up for her March 2018 trial date.

Baugh's three robbery co-defendants were also sentenced to prison. Christian Harris, 28, of Dallas and Ibrhiem Delgado, 27, of Atlanta each received a 10-year sentence for aggravated robbery while Tyrelle Javor Smith of Atlanta was sentenced to 10 years for robbery.