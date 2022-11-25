Sections
SWAC

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 19, ALABAMA STATE 14

Today at 1:55 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Kayvon Britten ran for three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State on Thursday. UAPB (3-8, 1-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped an eight-game losing streak. It was their first win since a 76-3 rout of North American University on Sept. 10 in Pine Bluff.

Britten carried it 28 times for 160 yards for the Golden Lions. His 7-yard touchdown opened the scoring in the first quarter and his 11-yarder made it 13-0 early in the second quarter. He capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 14-yard TD in the closing seconds. Dematrius Davis was 18-of-30 passing for 272 yards with an interception for Alabama State (6-5, 4-4). Jacory Merritt had 91 yards rushing and two scores in the third quarter.

Skyler Perry completed 14 of 29 passes for 113 yards and an interception for the Golden Lions.

