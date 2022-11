Arkadelphia, circa 1950: Before Interstate 30, the major highway through Clark County was U.S. 67, which came through downtown Arkadelphia. North of town on 67 was Pete's Court, phone No. 118. "New and modern cabins with Sealey Innersprings and Tuftless Mattresses ... Reasonable rates; Delicious steaks and fried chicken ... Pete Lecourias, owner and proprietor." Pete's has been gone for many years.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203