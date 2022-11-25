Bail set for man, 71, in roadside shooting

EL DORADO -- Bail was set for shooting suspect Thomas Jerry, 71, at $30,000, cash or corporate surety, late Wednesday afternoon.

Jerry is facing felony charges of first-degree battery after a roadside shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator for the Union County sheriff's office, said the shooting victim, a 46 year-old man, and a member of his family, a woman, had pulled over in the 600 block of Nick Springs Road, where they were having an argument Wednesday morning.

Jerry, who was in his own vehicle, observed the argument and decided to intervene, Stinson said.

"Somewhere in the process, the suspect in this fired one round and struck the victim in the side of the face," he said.

The victim was not in imminent danger from the gunshot wound as of Wednesday afternoon, Stinson said.

"He's doing as well as can be expected," he said. "Everything appears that he's going to be OK. He was talking coherently [according to our] last update from the hospital."

The Union Count sheriff's office investigation into the incident is ongoing, Stinson said.

"We still have to do a little more in-depth interview with the victim and the family member. They were under a good deal of stress earlier," he said on Wednesday.