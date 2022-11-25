Buffalo continues Ford Field success

DETROIT -- The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field.

Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.

"It was very deja vu-ish," said Josh Allen, who set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Allen led the Bills with 78 rushing yards.

The Bills were back in the Motor City after the NFL moved their previous home game against Cleveland because a winter storm dumped several feet of snow in western New York.

Buffalo became the third NFL team to play two games in five or fewer days on the road in the same stadium, and the first to win both.

And the Bills equaled the number of wins Detroit has this season at its indoor stadium.

Buffalo (8-3) has won two in a row -- after losing two in a row -- to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East.

After Bass made the game-winning kick, Allen and Diggs embraced on the sideline.

"Let's get back to having fun again," Diggs recalled telling Allen after making eight catches for 77 yards and a score. "We got away from that a little bit."

Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Diggs with 2:40 left, but Bass missed the extra point to make it 25-22 after the kicker matched his and the franchise record with six field goals in an eight-point win over the Browns on Sunday.

Allen had a passing and rushing touchdown in the first half, finishing 24 of 42 for 253 yards to more than make up for throwing his 11th interception of the season. He has accounted for 162 touchdowns, trailing only Hall of Famer Dan Marino's total of 171 for the most by an NFL player in his first five seasons.

The Lions converted fourth-and-1 from midfield with Amon-Ra St. Brown's 7-yard end-around to set up Michael Badgley's game-tying, 51-yard field goal with 23 seconds to go. Badgley missed a 29-yard field goal late in the third and Jared Goff took a sack for a safety in the same quarter and those mistakes proved to be costly.

Detroit (4-7) missed an opportunity to win four consecutive games for the first time since 2016 and lost a franchise-record sixth consecutive game on Thanksgiving.

"I told them this one should sting," Coach Dan Campbell said. "We had a chance to win and we didn't make it, but I don't think this was a step backward. I'm frustrated, but we're getting better."

Buffalo71029--28

Detroit77011--25

First Quarter

Det--Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 6:44.

Buf--McKenzie 19 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:58.

Second Quarter

Buf--Allen 3 run (Bass kick), 7:55.

Det--St. Brown 1 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 1:52.

Buf--FG Bass 47, :00.

Third Quarter

Buf--safety, 9:05.

Fourth Quarter

Det--Chark 1 pass from Goff (Swift run), 13:47.

Buf--Diggs 5 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:40.

Det--FG Badgley 51, :23.

Buf--FG Bass 45, :02.

BufDet

First downs2822

Total Net Yards401326

Rushes-yards29-16428-96

Passing237230

Punt Returns0-02-54

Kickoff Returns1-264-81

Interceptions Ret.0-01-4

Comp-Att-Int24-42-123-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost3-162-10

Punts4-49.252-51.5

Fumbles-Lost1-03-1

Penalties-Yards5-363-32

Time of Possession31:2628:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Buffalo, Allen 10-78, Singletary 14-72, McKenzie 2-7, Cook 2-4, Hines 1-3. Detroit, Jama.Williams 18-66, Swift 5-19, St. Brown 1-7, Ju.Jackson 4-4.

PASSING--Buffalo, Allen 24-42-1-253. Detroit, Goff 23-37-0-240.

RECEIVING--Buffalo, Diggs 8-77, McKenzie 6-96, Davis 4-38, Knox 2-17, Cook 2-14, Singletary 1-8, Morris 1-3. Detroit, St. Brown 9-122, Raymond 4-35, Swift 4-24, Chark 2-16, Wright 2-6, Mitchell 1-22, Ju.Jackson 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Detroit, Badgley 29.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) recovers the fumble by Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates his 1-yard reception for a touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)



Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen calls out a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)



Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Singer Bebe Rexha performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

