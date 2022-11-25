The nation in brief: Buffett gifts leave out Gates Foundation

Buffett gifts leave out Gates Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. -- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has donated more than $750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the four foundations run by his family but, unlike his annual gifts to charity each summer, the recipients didn't include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Buffett has been making annual donations to the same five charities each year since 2006 when he unveiled a plan to give away his fortune over time, with the Gates Foundation receiving the biggest donations. Wednesday's donations mark the first time the 92-year-old has made a second major gift in the same year.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed Buffett gave 1.5 million Class B shares in the Omaha, Neb.-based conglomerate he leads to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for his first wife. He also gave 300,000 Class B shares apiece to the three foundations run by his children: the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation.

Even after the latest gifts, Buffett still controls more than 31% of Berkshire's voting power.

Montanan sentenced for Jan. 6 riot role

HELENA, Mont. -- A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington sentenced Joshua Hughes of East Helena on Tuesday for his actions during the approximately 38 minutes he was in the Capitol during the insurrection carried out by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Hughes, 39, was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Kelly called the events of Jan. 6, 2021, a national disgrace, said Hughes' attorney, Palmer Hoovestal.

"Without the peaceful transfer of power in a democratic form of government, you have nothing," Hoovestal wrote. "He therefore wanted to send a message of general deterrence to the people that if you interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to newly elected leadership, then you do so at your peril."

Hughes and his brother, Jerod Hughes, 37, pleaded guilty in August to obstruction of an official proceeding. Jerod Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6, 2023, the two-year anniversary of the insurrection.

Texas teen shot by officer out of hospital

SAN ANTONIO -- A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released after weeks in a hospital, his family's lawyer said Wednesday.

Erik Cantu was allowed to go home nearly two months after he was shot in a McDonald's parking lot, said attorney Ben Crump. The 17-year-old's parents said they're "overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks," but that he "still has a long road to recovery."

Cantu was shot Oct. 2 by officer James Brennand, who police said was responding to an unrelated disturbance when he saw Cantu in a car that he believed had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop.

The 27-year-old rookie officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official. Police said Brennand violated his training and police procedures. Although the car's registration plates didn't match the vehicle, it was not stolen, according to police.

In body camera footage released by police, Brennand opens the car door and tells Cantu to get out. The car drives backward with the door open, and the officer fires into the vehicle multiple times. He continues to shoot as the car drives away.

New Orleans boy's fatal shooting probed

NEW ORLEANS -- An 8-year-old was killed by a bullet that passed through the wall of his family's New Orleans home Wednesday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a child shot shortly after 11 a.m. at a fourplex in the Central City neighborhood. Authorities were unsure if the bullet came from outside or from one of the other apartments.

The child was hit in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police confirmed.

Witnesses told investigators a bullet pierced a wall of the home where the victim and three of his siblings lived. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said investigators were processing the scene and piecing together what occurred but there were still many unanswered questions. He said investigators don't know whether the shooting was intentional.

"This family is going to need the community's help. This community needs our help. This is just so untimely given the holiday season," Ferguson said.



