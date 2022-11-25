Bulldogs scramble for Egg Bowl win

OXFORD, Miss. -- Will Rogers passed for two touchdowns and Mississippi State stopped a potential game-tying two-point conversion with 1:25 remaining to preserve a 24-22 Egg Bowl win over No. 20 Mississippi on Thursday night.

Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak in the series, rallied from a 16-7 deficit in the second quarter with a 10-point outburst in the fourth quarter. Massimo Biscardi hit a go-ahead 34-yard field goal before Rogers connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rara Thomas to build the 24-16 lead with 7:58 remaining.

Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4) answered when Jaxson Dart threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Wade with 1:25 left, capping a 99-yard drive and closing within 24-22.

After two Ole Miss timeouts to set up the two-point try, a shuttle pass from Dart was batted down to preserve Mississippi State's the advantage. J.P. Purvis recovered the ensuring onside kick to seal it.

Rogers finished 27 of 39 passing for 239 yards, including converting 8 of 16 on third down.

The build up to the Egg Bowl was dominated by conflicting reports whether Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin will leave to become head coach at Auburn, replacing Bryan Harsin, who was fired in October.

Kiffin met privately with his team Wednesday confirming his plans to remain. However, WCBI-TV of Columbus, Miss., reported Kiffin will be announced as the Auburn head coach as soon as Friday. Kiffin denied the report on social media Wednesday.

Trailing 16-7 with 1:55 remaining in the first half, Mississippi State responded with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 19-yard pass from Rogers to Lideatrick Griffin, with 8 seconds remaining.

