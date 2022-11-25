Contractors set for project at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF -- The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas gave their approval of Little Rock's Insight Engineering as engineer and Fayetteville's CDI Contractors as construction manager for a campus-wide heating and air upgrade project at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

This project, which will include asbestos abatement and replacing outdated air handlers, vents, ductwork, chillers and boilers, is being paid for by Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds from the U.S. Department of Education, said Chancellor Laurence Alexander.

The project's cost is expected to be $10 million-$15 million, according to the UA System.

Trustees also approved a campus-wide automated touchless door project, which is also being paid for by Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.

The project "will reduce touchpoints on campus by replacing manual exterior doors with automated touchless doors in residence and dining halls, academic, administrative and athletic buildings, and other high traffic areas on campus," according to the UA System. AMR Architects was the only firm to apply as the design professional, and the Little Rock firm was approved by trustees.

The estimated cost is $5 million, according to the UA System. Both UAPB projects are meant to mitigate spread of diseases such as covid-19, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.