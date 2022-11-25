First responders in Little Rock find time to celebrate Thanksgiving





First responders in Little Rock found time on Thursday to enjoy Thanksgiving meals at their stations while keeping an ear out for the next emergency call.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services offered their employees a spread of ham, turkey and other holiday staples at the service's headquarters.

Volunteers -- many of them off-duty first responders -- lined up to dish out helpings of mashed potatoes and green beans. On-duty paramedics and EMTs gathered around tables in the station's conference and break rooms after filling their plates.

MEMS, a public nonprofit emergency service, expected to serve around 180 employees between Thursday's day and night shifts at this year's annual dinner, said Greg Thompson, executive director.

"You think about it for these folks there's not a chance for them to do [Thanksgiving dinner] unless we do it this way," he said.

MEMS serves most of Pulaski County, Grant County, and parts of Lonoke County. Along with the dinner in Little Rock, the service sent care packages to first responders at outlying stations, Thompson said.

While paramedics and EMTs chatted over their food, many placed their radios next to their plates, always within arm's reach. Occasionally, an ambulance would whine out of the station's parking lot carrying its crew to their next call.

For Morgan Hess, an EMT who has been with MEMS for almost five years, working holidays has become routine.

"We just have Thanksgiving or Christmas on another day," she said.

To give first responders time to enjoy their dinner, dispatchers try to bring in a couple of crews at a time so MEMS will always have EMTs and paramedics on the street, said Bacardi Ebsolo, an EMT and paramedic student.

"We do our best to make sure that they're able to sit down and relax for a few minutes and be able to enjoy the food and each other," she said.

Ebsolo, who was off duty on Thursday, volunteered to help serve food to her co-workers.

"It's nice to come here to my MEMS family and provide for them," she said.

A few blocks away, firefighters at the Little Rock Fire Department's Central Station enjoyed a Thanksgiving potluck with family members. Green bean casserole, smoked turkey and chocolate pie were on the menu.

Earlier that morning, a couple of firefighters were still working in the station's kitchen putting the finishing touches on deviled eggs.

Hunter Hatcher, a first-year firefighter, said he was looking forward to digging into the spinach dip.

"And then I'm making my grandmother's cheesy potatoes which I'm always excited for," he said.

Along with dinner, the 12 firefighters on call at the station planned to relax and watch football.

Capt. Jason Weaver, spokesman for the department, said firefighters at other stations around the city would likely celebrate Thanksgiving in a similar fashion.

But throughout the day the first responders had be ready to drop everything at the sound of the station's bell. Fires, car accidents and other emergencies could draw them away from their meals at any time.

The week before, Hatcher said the station saw two fires on the same morning.

"We were cooking, got a fire, we came back and started cooking again. Thirty minutes later we got another fire and had to leave," he said. "So we didn't eat breakfast until lunch time. But that happens."

After working long shifts with multiple calls, being present for loved ones can be difficult, Hatcher said.

"The real hard part is being there after we've been up all night. Going home and being a good husband and being there for your family," he said. "It can be hard, but they understand what this job means for us. They're very supportive."

Despite the challenges, Hatcher said he loved his job.

"It's different every day and I get to serve the people of the city," he said.





Angela Marshall (second from right) dishes out mashed potatoes as Bacardi Ebsolo holds the carryout box Thursday during the MEMS Thanksgiving dinner in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





