FYI Calendar: Theater at T2, film at APT, Dragonwagon at FPL

Today

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Royal Winnipeg Ballet, 7 p.m. Nov. 25, 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 26, 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$53. waltonartscenter.org.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

Saturday

Native American Heritage Month Story Time -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- Artsy Craftsy, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series -- "It's A Wonderful Life," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10-$15. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Sunday

Author Talk -- With Crescent Dragonwagon, author of "Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread" and "Will It Be Okay?," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday Open Circle -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Monday

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hawksbill Winds Concert -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tuesday

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

A Conversation With Fran Lebowitz -- 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $27-$45. waltonartscenter.org.

