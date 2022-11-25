Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Heart donor’s kin meet its recipient

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:02 a.m.

NEW YORK — A woman who got a new lease on life after a ground-breaking heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and recipient got to meet the family of the woman who gave it to her, giving them a chance to hear their loved one’s heart beating in its new home.

Miriam Nieves, 62, this week eagerly hugged the mother and sisters of Brittany Newton, a 30-year old Louisiana woman whose heart she received earlier this year in what doctors at Montefiore Medical Center said was the first heart transplant from an HIV-positive donor to an HIV-positive recipient.

“The only words that come this Thanksgiving for me is, I am so thankful and so grateful for science, for my family, for my God,” Nieves said. “But I can’t express enough that if it wasn’t for the donors, they are my angels, because they are the ones that allow me this second opportunity.” Newton’s mother, Bridgette Newton, carried a large photo of her daughter, a certified nursing assistant who died of a brain aneurysm.

“My child is still walking around,” she said. “And for that I will forever be grateful.”


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT