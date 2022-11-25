



Happy birthday (Nov. 25): Anyone with money can give it to their favorite people and causes. You'll contribute something far rarer. Your generosity takes bright and inspiring forms and in this way, you will alter the course of projects, relationships and indeed the fate of people.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You take care of everyone, but who takes care of you? As a self-made individual, you believe you're the best candidate for that job too. Someone will offer to help you. Accept.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If there's one person you shouldn't wage war against, it's you. You may not be overjoyed with your current choices, but you still need to get on your own side.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The first step to break out of a rut is recognizing you are in one. Step two is to stop doing what you're doing, which only makes the rut deeper. The third step involves an anchor on the outside that you can latch onto to lift up and out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's wonderful when your vision matches what the group wants. Now you just need everyone to agree on getting there in more or less the same way. You'll pave the way with good communication.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Since good people can do bad things, and bad people can do good things, you're glad it's not your job to judge the hearts and actions of all. Well-aware that the entire scope of people's motivations is unknowable, you'll handle a situation fairly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's better to highlight a flaw than hide it. In doing so, you'll probably learn that the feature in question is not a flaw at all; rather, it's an opportunity in the making. The right application is everything.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Relief is at hand, but first you must empty what's full: the trash, the inbox, the stress-driven mind and more. Open it up, take it out, let it go. Better things come when you make room for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): In case you're wondering whether you won or lost, the answer is both. You can spin it in any direction you like with that brilliant imagination of yours. What is the true desire of your heart?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Feeling overwhelmed is natural when you're following an ambition. Take a breath and consider that it's really OK to be in over your head. Whether the water is deep or shallow doesn't matter; you'll inevitably swim near the surface.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When there is chaos around you, you find refuge in a calm mind. The challenge is harder when things around you are calm, but your mind is chaotic. You'll seek to improve your mental control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You crave variety, novelty and adventure. The more out of your element you get, the luckier you'll be. Even so, a guide who knows the territory will be key, saving you much time and trouble as you learn the best a place has to offer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make space in your life for you being you. You have always possessed natural talents and you will continue to possess them for as long as you live. A simple agenda awaits: remember what you're good at, do it, be happy.

PRODUCTIVE LUNACY

The word “lunatic” is derived from the Latin “lunaticus,” which translates to “moon-struck.” To be fair, the moon doesn’t always strike in a crazed manner. For instance, today’s moon pulse is strategic and controlled from the realm of industrious Capricorn. The particular brand of lunacy brings the powerful productivity that will get projects completed on time.



