Hot Springs Children's Dance Theatre Company to put on "The Nutcracker Ballet"





The Hot Springs Children's Dance Theatre Company will present the ninth edition of the holiday classic "The Nutcracker Ballet" beginning tonight through Dec. 3.

After the show's opening at 7 p.m. today, the dance company will present four more shows this holiday season. Performances following opening night will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Now in its 10th year, the dance company has performed "The Nutcracker" every year since 2013, only experiencing one cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Artistic Director Edmond Cooper previously told The Sentinel-Record.









Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/2FGG6PxmhHQ

The HSCDTC's performances take place at LakePointe Church, 1343 Albert Pike Road.

Among around 25 cast members involved in this year's performance, which includes performers from the community between the ages of 5 and 65, is Dagny Hanrahan, a professional dancer who will join the local company for the presentation of "The Nutcracker" as the Snow Queen.

Tickets will be available at the gate or can be purchased in advance at http://www.hscdtc.org or by calling the HSCDTC box office at 501-655-6815, the release said.

Standard tickets are $10 for children or students and $20 for adults, while preferred tickets toward the front of the stage are priced at $15 for children or students and $30 for adults.



