Jayhawks survive scare from Badgers

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Kansas' Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime.

"I mean, I normally don't crash but that's the one time I get to crash," Pettiford said.

He sprinted all the way under the basket just in time to see a loose rebound pop to him. Pettiford then made a twisting reverse layup with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 3 Kansas a 69-68 win against Wisconsin on Thursday in a tournament semifinal game.

Pettiford's layup marked his only points of the game, capping a thriller that saw Wisconsin rally from 15 down early in the second half behind a strong performance from Tyler Wahl.

Trailing 68-67, Kansas' final play appeared stuck when Jalen Wilson had to kick out a pass to Zach Clemence beyond the three-point arc with about 5 seconds left. Clemence launched the long three-pointer that banged off the basket, but Wilson kept the play alive by tipping the ball enough to keep Wahl from snagging the rebound.

The ball went right to Pettiford.

"I had kind of a good angle but I mean, kind of a little bit of luck and skill at the same time," he said. "So I just kind of hoped it went in."

Wilson scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds for the reigning national champion Jayhawks (6-0), and Kevin McCullar Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds -- and a three-pointer with 11.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

"We had nothing going (in the second half) and they had outplayed us totally," Coach Bill Self said. "Obviously we make two plays at the end of regulation and the end of overtime that basically gave us the win. We were not the best team today."

Wahl led the Badgers (4-1) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 14 points in the second half in what was at times a one-man comeback, including a run of nine consecutive points with his team down eight in the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation.

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 89,

PORTLAND 81

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Pete Nance scored 28 points, Caleb Love added 23 and North Carolina survived an unexpected test from Portland in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational.

The Tar Heels (5-0) needed a late 14-3 run to finally pull away from one of the tournament's host schools. Love carried them in the first half with 16 points and reached the 1,000-point mark in his career, becoming the 80th North Carolina player to reach that mark.

Moses Wood led Portland (4-3) with 21 points.

NO. 8 DUKE 54,

OREGON STATE 51

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Kyle Filipowski had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Duke held off a challenge from Oregon State in the opening game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Ryan Young added 11 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

Jordan Pope led the Beavers (3-2) with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Dexter Akanno hit two three-pointers and scored 11 points.

The Blue Devils (5-1) will face Xavier in a PKL semifinal today.

NO. 20 UCONN 83,

OREGON 59

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Tristen Newton scored 23 points, leading UConn to a win over Oregon at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Jordan Hawkins scored 18 points, Adama Sanogo added 12 and Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 11 for the unbeaten Huskies (6-0).

Kel'el Ware led the Ducks (2-3) with 18 points and nine rebounds. N'faly Dante contributed 15 points.

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 73,

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 66, OT

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Julian Phillips scored a season-high 25 points to help Tennessee hold off Southern California in overtime at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The first-year forward made 7 of 13 shots and 10 of 12 free throws to go with eight rebounds for the Volunteers (4-1), with four of those free throws coming in overtime.

Santiago Vescovi overcame a rough shooting game to hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:45 left in the extra period, while Zakai Zeigler went 4 for 4 at the line in the final 23.7 seconds left of overtime to seal the win.

Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in his second big output in as many days to lead the Trojans (4-2).

WOMEN

NO. 5 IOWA STATE 80,

MICHIGAN STATE 49

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Stephanie Soares matched her season high with 23 points and added 11 rebounds and 6 blocks as Iowa State rolled past Michigan State in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Soares, a 6-6 transfer from The Master's where she was a two-time NAIA national player of the year, dominated on the interior, making 10 of 14 shots.

Emily Ryan added 17 points and eight assists, and the Cyclones (5-0) cruised despite an off shooting night by leading scorer Ashley Joens, the Big 12 preseason player of the year. Joens was averaging 25.5 points, but managed just eight. Michigan State fell to 6-1.

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 90,

AMERICAN 65

BIMINI, Bahamas -- Oliva Miles had 19 points and 10 rebounds, leading Notre Dame past American at the Goombay Splash.

Sonia Citron added 17 points and Dana Mabrey 15 for the Irish (5-0), who play Arizona State in their second game. Emily Johns scored 15 points for the Eagles (0-5).

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 85,

NO. 18 OREGON 79

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Eva Hodgson scored 14 of her 21 points during a fourth quarter flurry of shot-making, and No. 8 North Carolina rallied in the second half and topped No. 18 Oregon in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Hodgson scored 10 points in a 90-second span of the fourth quarter after it looked as if the Ducks were about to pull away. Hodgson's four-point play with 5:12 remaining gave North Carolina a 72-68 lead. Oregon pulled within 74-73, but Hodgson hit four free throws down the stretch, sandwiched around Destiny Adams' basket, and the Tar Heels were able to hold on.

Alyssa Ustby added 19 points for North Carolina (5-0). Deja Kelly had 17 points, Anya Poole added 11 and Kennedy Todd-Williams 10.

Te-Hina Paopao led Oregon (4-1) with 18 points.

NO. 12 LSU 80,

GEORGE MASON 52

BIMINI, Bahamas -- Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds but LSU's streak of five-consecutive 100-point games came to an end at the Goombay Splash in its win over George Mason.

The game was never in doubt: The Tigers (6-0) scored the first eight points and made 10 of 15 shots and 7 of 8 free throws to lead 27-9 after one quarter. Reese had 10 points.

Sonia Smith led the Patriots (3-4) with 15 points.

NO. 13 NC STATE 82,

VANDERBILT 73

CANCUN, Mexico -- Jakia Browner-Turner scored 18 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in the Wolfpack's win over Vanderbilt in the Cancun Classic.

The Wolfpack (5-1) led 62-36 midway through the third quarter before the Commodores (5-2) made a failed comeback try behind St. Louis graduate transfer Ciaja Harbison, who scored 34 points, including 21 in the second half.

Jade Boyd added 12 points and Camille Hobby 10 for North Carolina State.

NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 76,

CLEMSON 38

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands -- Gabby Gregory made six three-pointers and scored 22 points and No. 25 Kansas State used a 30-4 third quarter to cruise past Clemson in the Paradise Jam.

Kansas State led by just three points, 32-29, at halftime before taking over in the game-changing third. The Wildcats closed it out with a 14-5 fourth.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 16 points and Brylee Glenn added 12 points for Kansas State (6-0), which plays Northern Arizona today.

Ruby Whitehorn had a team-high eight points for Clemson (3-2), which faces Arkansas today.