Disrespectful antics

I want to thank Cheryl Denison for saying exactly how we felt about the horrible way the SEC announcers treated both teams and coaches. It was so disrespectful to the players and the football programs at each school. We almost wore out the mute button on the remote because of the junior-high behavior and comments which were so offensive to fans.

JUDY DACE

Conway

On banning of books

When I read about the Conway School Board's decision to remove two books dealing with transgender issues from school libraries, I remembered a wonderful letter the late Pat Conroy sent to the Charleston, W.Va., school board that had banned the teaching of two of his novels, "The Prince of Tides" and "Beach Music."

One snippet of Conroy's letter bears repeating: "You've now entered the ranks of censors, book-banners, and teacher-haters, and the word will spread. Good teachers will avoid you as though you had cholera. But here is my favorite thing: Because you banned my books, every kid in that county will read them, every single one of them. Because book-banners are invariably idiots, they don't know how the world works--but writers and English teachers do."

Conway residents should take note.

DAVID JOLLIFFE

Fayetteville

Would vote that ticket

Mister, Mister Jones ... you have a good thing going on ...

In times of "win at all costs" and "winning is the only thing," it is warming and reassuring that a political candidate congratulates his victorious opposition.

In this contest, the prize was the governorship of Arkansas. Mr. Chris Jones showed class and courage. Losing is a little more painful than winning. Winning is a little more fun than losing, especially in sports.

I hope Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders takes note of Mr. Jones' many talents. I can see a presidential bid in '24 or '28 ... Sanders/Jones ... the new All-American Party ... a mixed Republican-Democratic all-inclusive ticket, one I would punch.

JOE ROGERS

Maumelle

That's embarrassing

The SEC sideline announcers at the Arkansas and Ole Miss game were asinine. They acted like junior high girls. It was painful to watch grown men act so silly.

BONNIE HOLMES

Little Rock