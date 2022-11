LITTLE ROCK -- Police said Wednesday they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a camper in Little Rock on Monday.

Guillermon Guzman, 39, of Little Rock was pronounced dead after being found by police inside the camper at 8109 Ascension Road just after 9 a.m., according to a police report.

Guzman's body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, police said.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said Wednesday the Guzman's death was still unknown.