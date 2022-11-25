LIVE! Music Calendar: Fundraiser for Mark Bilyeu with Noah Richmond’s Little Monster and Dana Louise

A benefit show for Mark Bilyeu of Big Smith, who recently suffered a major stroke, brings together Handmade Moments, Noah Richmond's Little Monster and Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds at 8:30 p.m. today at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Tickets are $15, and ages 18 and older are welcome. The show follows a happy hour featuring Isayah's All Stars at 6 p.m. (admission $8) and the Boston Mountain Playboys perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($8). georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

ELSEWHERE

• A trio including soul/jazz/pop pianist and singer-songwriter Michael Wouters from Amsterdam will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St. in Rogers. According to his resume, Wouters has worked with Patti Labelle, Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash, Billy Preston, Jennifer Holiday, Lisa Simone and Morris Pleasure. Learn more about Wouters at www.michaelwouters.com.

• Shaw Revolver performs at 7 p.m. today; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755.

• Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tin Roof Fayetteville, 430 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. pattisteel.com.

• Kody West with Holly Beth start at 7 p.m. Saturday ($10-$15) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Modeling and Slow Blade play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

• Hollywood Riot performs at 9 p.m. today and Jacob Dement plays at 9 p.m. Saturday at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

• Beer & Hymns hosts a '90s Party to benefit Teen Action & Support Center starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. 8th St., Suite 61 in Bentonville.

• Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. cachecreate.org.

