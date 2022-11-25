LIVE UPDATES: Hogs cap regular season at Mizzou

Pregame

The Razorbacks enter the final game of the regular season looking to improve their postseason destination, and the Tigers are aiming to become bowl eligible. Arkansas, in its third try, grabbed win No. 6 of the season last week against Ole Miss.

Myles Slusher, the Razorbacks' defensive back who has missed games this season because of injury and a suspension of one week, is not present today, according to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Bumper Pool will not play today, according to Arkansas' pre-game radio show. Sam Pittman said Monday that Pool has been battling injuries to his hips and back this season.

He added that he thought Pool was done roughly five weeks ago.

In Pool's absence, Chris "Pooh" Paul will likely take over, and Jordan Crook, a linebacker from Duncanville, Texas, could see valuable time on the field, as well.

For Missouri, wide receiver Barrett Banister is dressed out, according to Tigers beat writer Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but is not going through the route-running segment of pregame. Missouri players spoke earlier in the week as if he would not play.

The Tigers are 6-2 against Arkansas since 2014. The Razorbacks won 34-17 last season in Fayetteville to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.