The world in brief: Malaysia installs new prime minister





Malaysia installs new prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Longtime reformist leader of change Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister Thursday and vowed to heal a racially divided nation, fight corruption and revive an economy struggling with the rising cost of living.

His rise to the top a was a victory for political reformers who were locked in a battle with Malay nationalists for days after a divisive general election Saturday produced a hung Parliament. Anwar took his oath of office in a simple ceremony at the national palace that was broadcast on national television.

Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, named Anwar, 75, as the nation's 10th leader after saying he was satisfied that Anwar is the candidate who is likely to have majority support.

In his first news conference, Anwar said he would form a unity government comprising his Alliance of Hope that won 82 seats, the National Front with 30 seats and a bloc from eastern Sarawak state with 23 seats. He said that would give him a majority of 135 seats, with other smaller blocs expected to join in.

Pakistan's ex-spy chief to lead military

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has named the country's former spy chief as head of the military, the information minister said Thursday, ending months of speculation about the new appointment.

The army has historically wielded huge influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of its 75-year history, and also oversees its nuclear program. Like neighboring China and India, Pakistan has nuclear arsenals and a missile system, mainly aimed at archrival India.

Asim Munir, who was promoted to four-star general and whose planned retirement was postponed, replaces Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose extended six-year term ends on Nov. 29.

Munir begins his new role amid feuding between Sharif and his predecessor, former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The ex-premier has publicly accused Bajwa of playing a role in his ouster, a charge the outgoing army chief has denied.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April. He is now in the opposition and has been demanding early elections, claiming his ouster was illegal and orchestrated by Sharif, with the U.S. government's help.

Brazilian's election challenge rejected

RIO DE JANEIRO -- The head of Brazil's electoral authority on Wednesday rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro and his political party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election.

Alexandre de Moraes had issued a previous ruling that implicitly raised the possibility that Bolsonaro's Liberal Party could suffer from such a challenge. He conditioned analysis of the request on the presentation of an amended report to include results from the first electoral round, on Oct. 2, in which the party won more seats in both congressional houses than any other, and he established a 24-hour deadline.

Earlier Wednesday, party president Valdemar Costa and lawyer Marcelo de Bessa held a news conference and said there would be no amended report.

"The complete bad faith of the plaintiff's bizarre and illicit request ... was proven, both by the refusal to add to the initial petition and the total absence of any evidence of irregularities and the existence of a totally fraudulent narrative of the facts," de Moraes wrote in his decision hours later.

Sister of N. Korean leader slams South

SEOUL, South Korea -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government "idiots" and "a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S."

Kim Yo Jong's diatribe came two days after South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea -- believed to be a key new source of funding for its weapons program -- if the North conducts a major provocation like a nuclear test.

"I wonder what 'sanctions' the South Korean group, no more than a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S., impudently will impose on North Korea," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media. "What a spectacle sight!"

She called South Korea's conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol and his administration "idiots who continue creating the dangerous situation." She added that South Korea "had not been our target" when Moon Jae-in -- Yoon's liberal predecessor who sought reconciliation with North Korea -- was in power. The comment could be seen as an attempt to foster anti-Yoon sentiment in South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong's official title is vice department director of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party. But South Korea's spy agency says she is the North's second-most powerful person after her brother and handles relations with South Korea and the United States.

