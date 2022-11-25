Museum hosts holiday lights trail

SMACKOVER -- The Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources, located at 3853 Smackover Highway, is currently welcoming visitors each Friday and Saturday night for its Holiday Light Extravaganza.

Museum director Jonathan Plant said the event, which consists of a quarter-mile walking trail outfitted with hundreds of mostly Christmas-themed lights and displays, has been going on for about 15 years.

"I like the fact that it's a walking trail; that makes it much more intimate and people have more of a connection than just ... driving by," Plant said. "It's a fun, family event."

Patrons are charged when entering the park – $10 per carload or $30 for larger vehicles such as buses or church vans. Leashed pets are also allowed.

Each Friday and Saturday night, the park's Oil Patch Gifts Shop will be open in the museum lobby each until 9 p.m. Free hot chocolate will be available in the lobby as well.

Plant said that holiday-themed holographic glasses are also available for $2 each.

On Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, visitors will have the opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa Claus in the museum lobby from 6 until 8 p.m. for no additional charge.

The light display was originally started, Plant said, as a commemoration of Smackover's famous Eddie's Cross.

In 1935, Eddie Rouse decided to enter the city's holiday decoration contest with a simple entry: a simple white cross wired with Christmas lights, placed atop an oak tree in his family's 13th Street residence. Rouse was killed in action while serving in the European theater during World War II, in 1944.

Family members kept up Rouse's holiday tradition and Eddie's Cross still stands each holiday season in Smackover.

The museum's light show is open each Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 17.

For more information, reach out to the AMNR at (870) 725-2877.

The Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources holiday light show is a walking trail consisting of various holiday displays and lights. The display is open each Friday and Saturday night until Dec. 17. (Courtesy of Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources)



