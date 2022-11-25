• While promoting his latest movie, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Daniel Craig said dancing doesn't come naturally to him, but he couldn't resist a pitch from director Taika Waititi. The pair collaborated on a recent Belvedere vodka ad, with the James Bond actor swinging his hips and shimmying down hotel corridors while showing off tattooed biceps and a devastating pout. "It was hard work because I don't dance. So the fact is, we had an amazing choreographer," JaQuel Knight, Craig said. "I just went for it. You don't get chances like that very often," he said, adding, "In for a penny, in for a pound." Meanwhile, "Glass Onion" follows a party of sycophants and friends of billionaire Miles [Ed Norton] who find themselves trapped on an island with a murderer on the loose. Director Rian Johnson assembled an all-star cast including Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Dave Bautista. Craig's detective Benoit Blanc is the only returning character -- with the British actor saying he works as hard as he can to get back into the headspace of the Southern sleuth, especially given Blanc's trademark accent. "I'm on it all the time, all the time," he joked. "I have to work really hard at it, but once it's in, it's in and then it is part of me." And does that include slipping into character and adopting Blanc's Southern drawl around the dinner table with his family, including wife Rachel Weisz? Not a chance. "My family's not that nice, I'm not allowed to do that," he laughed. The film, which also stars Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline, is getting a limited theatrical release this week before screening on Netflix on Dec. 23.

• Chaka Khan wants people to walk with her while she tells inspirational stories. Apple announced this week that the 10-time Grammy winner is taking part in an audio experience called Time to Walk, a series designed to help people walk more often. In her 32-minute episode -- a walk through her neighborhood in Santa Monica, Calif. -- Khan reflects on her upbringing in Chicago, how she found her better self in Europe, learning the music business and the importance of friendships. The episode features songs including Khan's "Woman Like Me," Joni Mitchell's "California" and Miles Davis' "Tomaas." Khan is also known for such hits as "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody" and "Through the Fire." "Don't take everything so fricking seriously, because it's not," Khan says during her episode. "Life is just living," she says. "And when something happens to you, that is just life happening to you. So keep moving. And get stronger." Khan is among the nearly 70 high-profile guests who have shared their stories through photos and music with Fitness+ users. The series can be heard on iPhone and Apple Watch. Other episodes feature Meghan Trainor, Constance Wu, Hannah Waddingham, Malala Yousafzai, Sugar Ray Leonard, Hasan Minhaj and Naomi Campbell.