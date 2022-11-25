NWA Audio Theater presents World War II radio drama

'Christmas in the Blitz'

WHAT -- Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater presents an original radio-style audio play written by two veteran players, Steve and Lynette Unger. The story centers around the White family, living in London in 1940 and surviving Nazi Germany's air assault on England, which became known as "The Blitz."

WHEN & WHERE -- 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Fayetteville Public Library; 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Christ Community Church in Fayetteville; 3 p.m. Dec. 4, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale

COST -- Library performance is free; suggested donations at all church performances, $10 for adults, $5 students

INFO -- facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater

Clare Holtsby is Susanna White, Jim Olmsted is Peter White, Robbie Prettyman is James White and Anna Haslett-Adams is Ginny White in the Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater production of “Christmas in the Blitz.” (Courtesy Photo)

