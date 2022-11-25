Sections
NWA Audio Theater presents World War II radio drama

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The White family, including Ben Boudreau as Peter White Jr., Robbie Prettyman as James White, Clare Holtsby as Susanna White , Anna Haslett-Adams as Ginny White, Maddie Hull as Julia White and Anna Schwammlein as John White survive “Christmas in the Blitz” in a Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater production opening Dec. 1. (Courtesy Photo)

'Christmas in the Blitz'

WHAT -- Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater presents an original radio-style audio play written by two veteran players, Steve and Lynette Unger. The story centers around the White family, living in London in 1940 and surviving Nazi Germany's air assault on England, which became known as "The Blitz."

WHEN & WHERE -- 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Fayetteville Public Library; 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Christ Community Church in Fayetteville; 3 p.m. Dec. 4, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale

COST -- Library performance is free; suggested donations at all church performances, $10 for adults, $5 students

INFO -- facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater

  photo  Clare Holtsby is Susanna White, Jim Olmsted is Peter White, Robbie Prettyman is James White and Anna Haslett-Adams is Ginny White in the Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater production of “Christmas in the Blitz.” (Courtesy Photo)
  
Print Headline: World War II Radio Drama Remembers ‘Christmas In The Blitz’

