Off The Wire

GOLF

Bradbury sets course record

Dan Bradbury equaled the course record with an 8-under 63 Thursday despite a bogey on his last hole to hold the clubhouse lead in the first round of the Joburg Open in Johannesburg, South Africa, which was suspended overnight because of thunder storms. The Englishman started on the back nine and mixed seven birdies and two eagles with a double bogey on the 15th and his lone bogey on No. 9, which denied him the outright course record. He was one shot ahead of Nick Bachem of Germany, with Romain Langasque of France another stroke back. Play was interrupted by the storms during the afternoon and then halted for the day with close to half the field yet to finish the round. Clement Berardo of France was at 6 under after just 11 holes, having made four consecutive birdies when play was stopped.

BASKETBALL

MSU forward out 3 weeks

Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced Thursday. The 12th-ranked Spartans face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Along with Hall, the Spartans are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide. Hall felt discomfort in his foot following Michigan State's win over Villanova last week and further examination revealed the injury. No surgery is needed, the school said.

TENNIS

Italy advances in Davis Cup

Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches. Bolelli and Fognini broke once in each set to set up a semifinal on Saturday against the winner between Germany and Canada. Earlier, Lorenzo Sonego used his big serve to defeat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6 (7) and give the Italians a 1-0 lead. Taylor Fritz pulled the U.S. level after beating Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (8), 6-3. The U.S. holds a record 32 Davis Cup trophies, but its last one came in 2007 under the previous format of best-of-five matches played in host countries instead of the revamped event where the final eight teams gather in one spot for a week of tennis. The American team led by captain Mardy Fish team came to Spain with high hopes that it could break that dry spell.

HOCKEY

Hall of Fame defender dies

Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons and was a trailblazer for Europeans who later made their mark in the world's top pro hockey league, died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig's disease. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement Thursday. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team records for assists (620) and goals (148), points (768) and playoff points (49) by a defenseman.

BASEBALL

Red Sox-Pirates make trade

The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder/outfielder Hoy Park in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh for Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Diaz off waivers from Miami. The 26-year-old Park made his big league debut with the New York Yankees in July 2021. Park and infielder Diego Castillo were traded to Pittsburgh that same month for reliever Clay Holmes. Park, a native of Seoul, South Korea, hit .216 (11 for 51) with two home runs and six RBI for Pittsburgh this season. He has appeared in 68 career big league games, batting .201 with five home runs and 20 RBI.