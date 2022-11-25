OPINION | RICK FIRES: Bentonville last team standing as 7A-Central continues dominance over 7A-West

And then there was one, The Last of the Mohicans, as author James Fenimore Cooper might've put it.

Bentonville stands alone as the last team from the 7A-West in the Class 7A playoffs after Rogers, Bentonville West, and Fayetteville was each eliminated last week. For the second time in five years, the state semifinals in Arkansas' largest classification will consist of three teams from the 7A-Central -- Conway, Cabot, and Bryant, the four-time defending state champion.

At least Bentonville (10-1) gets a home game tonight against Cabot (9-2), which eliminated Bentonville West 41-21 in a second-round game. Cabot rallied for a 38-34 victory over Bentonville when the teams met in the quarterfinals in 2020.

Bentonville dominated North Little Rock 45-0 last week behind a stout defense and explosive plays from receiver C.J. Brown, who had over 200 yards receiving and caught four touchdown passes from quarterback Carter Nye. Cabot will also have to deal again with Josh Ficklin, who ran for over 200 yards and two touchdowns when the teams met in 2020.

Ficklin is bigger and better as a senior. Just ask anyone who's faced the Tigers this season.

Cabot will counter with its own array of playmakers, starting with quarterback Abe Owen and running back Evion Jimmerson, both of whom scored two touchdowns last week. They're pretty good.

Just ask Bentonville West, which was gashed for 678 total yards in two losses this season to Cabot.

Bentonville has been the most successful team from the 7A-West in recent years with five 10-win seasons since 2015. Bentonville's ability to play defense effectively sets the Tigers apart and they're strong again on that side of the ball. Just ask North Little Rock, which was limited to one first down and two yards rushing last week.

Ouch.

Few people will be surprised if Cabot returns home with a victory to put two teams from the 7A-Central Conference in the state finals again. But Bentonville has the players, coaches, and a history of success to prevent that from happening.

RICK'S PICK Bentonville

(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).

CLASS 6A

Benton at GREENWOOD

CLASS 5A

Camden Fairview at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

CLASS 4A

NASHVILLE at Elkins

CLASS 3A

BOONEVILLE at Osceola

Newport at CHARLESTON

LAST WEEK 11-2 (84 percent)

OVERALL 233-55 (81 percent)



