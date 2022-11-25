100 years ago

Nov. 25, 1922

EL DORADO -- Brandishing a .45-caliber revolver, with a declaration that "Here is where three lovers die together," M. G. Piercy, driller, shot and killed Mrs. Bonnie Harrell and wounded her husband, C. O. Harrell, an exchange clerk at the Rock Island depot here, about 7 o'clock this morning. Harrell is in a local hospital, where his chances of recovery are doubtful. Piercy is in jail. The shooting occurred at the home of Harrell, where Piercy's wife had been visiting since Wednesday.

50 years ago

Nov. 25, 1972

VAN BUREN -- The City Council will hold a public hearing December 11 on a proposed increase of sewer rates. The increase would average $1 a month. The Council previously approved an ordinance raising water rates about 30 cents a month. Officials said the Council plans water and sewer system improvements totaling about $800,000, with $500,000 of the cost to be financed by a bond issue, the rest by federal funds.

25 years ago

Nov. 25, 1997

CONWAY -- The city's electric customers soon may see a reduction in their rates that already, on the average, are 37 percent below what most Entergy Corp. customers pay, officials said Monday. Members of the Conway Corp. board of directors gave their blessing to a new wholesale electricity contract that is projected to save the utility $12.4 million by 2001 and possibly as much as $66.3 million by 2006. The agreement still must be approved by the Conway City Council and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, but Conway Corp. officials said they do not expect any problems.

10 years ago

Nov. 25, 2012

• A team of Arkansas State University administrators will visit Mexico this month to explore opening a new campus there. Under the plan, ASU-Jonesboro would form a public-private partnership with a group of businesses to teach 3,000 to 5,000 Mexicans in the state of Queretaro within four or five years, ASU Chancellor Tim Hudson said. If the university pursues the plan, ASU-Mexico would be the first large-scale international branch from an Arkansas university and a unique endeavor among American higher-education institutions. As Mexico's middle class grows, so does the demand for higher education, Hudson said, and Mexico's universities don't have the capacity to meet the need for a more-educated work force. "The concept has been brewing out there for a long time," he said. "It makes sense from a business point of view that you want to sell your products where the population is growing. I think that's the case in Mexico."