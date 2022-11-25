Piccolo Zoppe Italian Family Circus returns to Hot Springs

The Piccolo Zoppe Italian Family Circus has returned to Hot Springs for the first time in years.

The 180-year-old European-style circus runs now until Dec. 4 near the entrance to Hot Springs Memorial Field.

"No audience member is more than 18 feet from the actual circus ring," Tosca Zoppe, the circus's equestrian, said. "The horses galloping by -- you can actually feel the rush of the air as they go by."

The Piccolo Zoppe Circus uses one ring as opposed to the three-ring configuration that most American circuses employ. The Zoppe legacy began in 1842 in Italy after a "French clown and a Hungarian equestrian ballerina met in Hungary and fell in love." The couple emigrated to Italy and started the circus that still performs to this day.

The Zoppes landed in America when Tosca Zoppe's father came to film a movie called "The Greatest Show on Earth" in 1952. The Paramount Pictures film depicts the lives of circus performers. He began his own circus here in the United States.

Thirty-seven years ago, the Zoppes settled in Greenbrier, which is their next and final stop for the year in their Piccolo Zoppe Winter Circus tour.

Although the troupe performs all over the country, and sometimes internationally, they rarely are able to do so in the Natural State. The push by Zoppe and her husband began last year when they first introduced the Winter Circus to Arkansas.

The show, which lasts just over two hours features animal acts, adagio, trapeze and more. There will also be food and drinks available. In addition to the performances, a circus camp is scheduled through today. The camp teaches participants skills used in the circus such as horseback tricks and balancing acts. Registration for the camp is $300.

"We feel like we're one with the audience," Zoppe said. "This is not high-tech. It's a place to come and really forget all of that, connect with your family, connect with the artists, and just kind of step back in time."

Less than an hour and a half from their home of Greenbrier, the Zoppes are enjoying sharing their act with their fellow Arkansans for the holidays.

"It's been really fascinating to be able to perform at home for the holidays," Zoppe said. "Because we're usually across the country and never home for Christmas. That was really the big idea about coming to Hot Springs."

Tickets cost $25 for adult general admission and $15 for youths. VIP tickets cost $30. For more information, visit http://www.piccolozoppe.com.

A clown with the Zoppe Circus recruits an audience member for a blindfold challenge. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record



An aerialist performs during the Piccolo Zoppe Italian Family Circus. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record





