Man hiding under house is arrested

Little Rock police on Tuesday evening arrested a man who they say was armed and hiding under a house to avoid arrest, while another woman is charged with helping conceal him, according to arrest reports.

Officers arrived to serve a warrant on Clayton Norris, 40, of Little Rock, at his home at 4106 Walker St. around 5:30 p.m.

Tamara Hamilton, 31, of Little Rock, who also lives there, told officers that Norris was not there, but a search of the residence found him hiding in a crawl space. A Beretta handgun was also found in the crawlspace.

Norris is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, while Hamilton is charged with felony hindering apprehension.

Gun, drugs found in LR traffic stop

A Little Rock man faces gun and drug charges after police arrested him following a traffic stop Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

Police pulled over Ronta Ross, 31, near Pankey Avenue and John Barrow Road around 7:15 p.m. because they said the vehicle had expired tags.

Officers searched the vehicle and said they found a small amount of suspected marijuana and oxycodone and a gun.

Ross is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person and drug possession, both felony counts, a misdemeanor drug possession charge, and a traffic citation for expired vehicle tags.

Police arrest man in attack, brawl

Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a man who they said they found attacking another person, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a report of a fight around 1:40 a.m. near Ninth and Collins streets saw two men fighting, with Learthur Mack, 62, on top of another man.

The other man had lacerations on his head, officers reported, and they determined Mack was the primary aggressor. They also reported finding planks of wood and a metal pipe covered in blood nearby.

Mack is charged with first-degree battery, a felony.



