Ronaldo first player to score at 5 World Cups





DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history.

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup.

"This was a beautiful moment," Ronaldo said. "The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud."

Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net to give Portugal a 1-0 lead, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air -- the crowd roared his trademark "SI-UUU" as he did the pirouette -- before getting mobbed by teammates.

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006, when a penalty against Iran started his run of goals in the tournament that's now up to eight in 18 matches. He has a men's record 118 international goals.

"I think Cristiano is a phenomenon, a legend," Portugal Coach Fernando Santos said. "In 50 years, we will continue to talk about him."

His latest scoring record adds to the luster of a resume that should ensure Ronaldo receives plenty of offers from new clubs after splitting with United on Tuesday. That came after he gave an unauthorized interview to Piers Morgan criticizing the manager, owners and his teammates at the English club.

His fraught buildup to the tournament didn't appear to affect Ronaldo against Ghana, even though he wasted two clear-cut chances in the first half.

"It was a week that finished this chapter (with United)," Ronaldo said. "It is closed and now I want to start with the good foot forward. We started, we won, I want to help my team and all the rest does not matter."

Ronaldo ended the match with his head in his hands in pure relief after Ghana almost snatched a draw in the ninth minute of stoppage time thanks to a piece of ingenuity.

In the last action of the game, Ghana striker Inaki Williams hid behind Diogo Costa as the Portugal goalkeeper rolled the ball on the ground and prepared to clear it. Williams dispossessed Costa and, despite slipping, managed to poke the ball toward goal.

Portugal defender Danilo raced back and cleared the ball away from near the line as Ronaldo, who was sitting in the dugout after being substituted, watched in disbelief.

All the goals came in a wild final half-hour, with Andre Ayew equalizing for Ghana eight minutes after Ronaldo converted his penalty after tumbling under a challenge by Mohammed Salisu.

Ghana Coach Otto Addo called the penalty "a special gift from the referee."

Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th minute following a through-ball by Bruno Fernandes, who then set up Rafael Leao to add a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana's deficit in the 89th.

SWITZERLAND 1,

CAMEROON 0

AL WAKRAH, Qatar -- Breel Embolo's goal lifted Switzerland to a win over Cameroon and he kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country where he was born.

The Swiss forward from Yaounde struck with a right-foot shot in the 48th minute, standing all alone eight yards out in the middle of the goalmouth to take Xherdan Shaqiri's low pass.

Embolo then pursed his lips in a wry smile and held his arms out wide, before raising his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed to him near the penalty spot.

He pointed toward Swiss fans behind the goal where he had scored then to Cameroon fans at the opposite corner of Al Janoub stadium.

The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was five. They spent time in France before settling in Switzerland, the country he is now representing at a second World Cup.

Though an African-born player scored, teams from Africa are now scoreless through the four games they have played at this World Cup.

BRAZIL 2, SERBIA 0

LUSAIL, Qatar -- Richarlison scored two goals, the second with a spectacular acrobatic kick, to help Brazil beat Serbia.

In the 73rd minute, the striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.

Brazil had struggled to get past the Serbian defense until Richarlison scored from close range in the 62nd in a buildup that started with Neymar.

Vinicius Junior assisted on both goals.

Neymar, seeking his first major title with Brazil, stayed at 75 goals for the national team, two shy of Pele's scoring record.

Brazil, trying to win its first World Cup in two decades, is unbeaten in its last 20 opening games, with 17 victories. It has finished first in its group in the last 10 World Cups.

SOUTH KOREA 0,

URUGUAY 0, tie

AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Another favored team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup.

This time it was South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a scoreless draw, a result that probably favors the Asian team.

The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with a surprising result. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets.

South Korea, with forward Son Heung-min wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, always looked the more likely to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. The South Koreans were quicker, pressing from the opening whistle.

Some South Korean fans wore Batman-like masks in solidarity with Son.

However, in a match with few clear scoring chances, Uruguay had the best chances: Diego Godin hit the post with a header in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.

Serbia's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, left, dives but fails to save the goal from Brazil's Richarlison, right, during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Teammates celebrate with Brazil's Richarlison after he scored his second goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)



Brazil's Richarlison celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)



Brazil's Richarlison, hidden by teammates, celebrates after scoring during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)



Brazil's Richarlison, left, celebrates after scoring during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)



Brazil's Richarlison scores his second goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)



Brazil's Richarlison celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)



More News None

At a glance

WORLD CUP SCORES AND SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S MATCHES

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Protugal 3, China 2

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Uruguay 0, South Korea 0

TODAY’S MATCHES

All times Central

Wales vs. Iran, 4 a.m.

Qatar vs. Senegal, 7 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 10 a.m.

England vs. United States, 1 p.m.









Gallery: World Cup highlights from Day 5







