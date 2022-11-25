Search finds body of missing hiker

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday.

Emily Sotelo of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officers and volunteers from more than a dozen search and rescue teams spent the next several days combing the area, using aircraft and scent dogs. They found tracks and items belonging to Sotelo at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook on Tuesday, but by that night were describing their efforts as a recovery mission rather than rescue.

Sotelo’s body was found on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia at 11:15 a.m., officials said. An Army National Guard helicopter brought the body to the nearby Cannon Mountain ski area.

Officials said Sotelo was close to reaching her goal of hiking New Hampshire’s 48 peaks above 4,000 feet before she turned 20 but was unprepared for the deep snow and high winds on Sunday.