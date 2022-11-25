Thea Foundation college scholarships open

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- The North Little Rock-based Thea Foundation is accepting applications from high school seniors statewide for college scholarships.

More than $200,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 36 students across the state in five different categories: performing arts, visual arts, fashion design, film making and creative writing. Deadlines for submissions begin in January, but students can register before then by visiting theafoundation.org/scholarships.

The Thea Foundation's mission is to advocate the importance of the arts in the development of the state's youths.