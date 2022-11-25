Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Truck driver, 70, killed in Lee County accident

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:04 a.m.

A Haynes man died Wednesday afternoon after the tractor-trailer truck he was driving crashed in Lee County, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Floydie Billups, 70, was southbound in a 2005 Freightliner on Arkansas 79 in rural Lee County when the truck left the road on the right side.

Billups corrected to re-enter the roadway when the load he was hauling shifted and caused the vehicle to overturn, fatally injuring him.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.

Print Headline: Truck driver, 70, killed in Lee County accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT