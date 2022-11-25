Truck driver, 70, killed in Lee County accident

A Haynes man died Wednesday afternoon after the tractor-trailer truck he was driving crashed in Lee County, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Floydie Billups, 70, was southbound in a 2005 Freightliner on Arkansas 79 in rural Lee County when the truck left the road on the right side.

Billups corrected to re-enter the roadway when the load he was hauling shifted and caused the vehicle to overturn, fatally injuring him.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.