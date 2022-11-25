UA accepts gift from grain board

The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas approved a request last week from Vice President for Agriculture Deacue Fields and the Division of Agriculture to accept a $250,000 gift from the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Board toward the construction of a new building at the Jackson County Extension Center.

They also approved naming it the "Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers Building" in appreciation for the gift and long-standing financial support of the research and extension missions of the Division of Agriculture.

Corn production has been increasing in Arkansas over the past two decades to the point where it's behind only rice and soybeans in the state for crop cash receipts, and Arkansas is now in the top 20 among states for corn production, according to the University of Arkansas System.

Arkansas is also one of the top grain sorghum producing states in the U.S., and the "resource-conserving crop [is] renowned for its tolerance to production on all types of land and environmental conditions, its versatility as a food, feed, and biofuels grain, and its importance in the agricultural export market."

Trustees also approved donation of land -- about 2.8 acres -- at the Milo Shult Research facility to the city of Fayetteville and Washington County from the Division of Agriculture, which is part of the UA System.

"This limited land donation will not interfere with the continued use or operation of the facility," according to the UA System. The city intends to widen Deane Street and install a traffic circle -- a change to the roadway that the Division of Agriculture had previously requested in order to make the intersection of Deane Street and Porter Road safer -- and a trail that "will be multi-use and is a part of a larger city improvement project in the midtown corridor."

The traffic circle will reduce the risk of accidents near the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences and make dropping off students there easier for buses, said Fields.