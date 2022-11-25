UAPB campus shares spirit of Thanksgiving

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Office of Student Involvement and Leadership coordinated the campus's annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Nov. 16 on the parking lot of the Kenneth L. Johnson Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Complex.

Registered student organizations, academic schools and institutional departments partnered to provide more than 100 decorated boxes to ease the burdens of households in need, according to a news release.

Donations included frozen turkeys, hams, nonperishable items, fresh produce, disposable flatware, and dinnerware.

Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and the UAPB Black Male Achievers handled distributing donations to community partners, such as Neighbor to Neighbor Inc.

INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING?

"Giving back is a great way for our students to know the Pine Bluff community and its citizens," said Frank D. Dorsey II, UAPB dean of Student Involvement and Leadership. "For many, this will be their home after college. Having a broad, open-minded perspective of the different walks of life will help them to be progressive and engaged citizens."

Since 1984, Neighbor to Neighbor has served Jefferson County as a food pantry and soup kitchen, serving all visitors a hot, nutritious lunch every weekday from noon to 1 p.m. As a participant in the USDA Commodities Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), the agency also provides monthly food bags to senior citizens 55 and older and offers emergency food and utility assistance to disadvantaged families, according to a news release.

Neighbor to Neighbor welcomes volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Right now, organizations are needed to assist with sorting donations and creating food bags for the holiday season. Interested group leaders are encouraged to stop by the Neighbor to Neighbor pantry at 1419 S. Pine St.

UAPB students wanting to get more involved on campus can stop by the UAPB Office of Student Affairs in Room 209 of the administration building.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all from the Pride," a spokesman said.