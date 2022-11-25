UAPB WBB capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Columbia

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Gla.

RECORDS UAPB 1-2; Columbia 3-2

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Columbia

63.3;Points for;72.6

58.3;Points against;74.8

9.3;Rebound margin;4.4

-4.7;Turnover margin;-3.0

36.7;FG pct.;38.1

24.1;3-pt pct.;38.4

60.3;FT pct.;65.4

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Columbia

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Abbey Hsu, 5-11, Jr.;16.2;4.5

G Kitty Henderson, 5-10, So.;12.0;4.4

G Jaida Patrick, 5-10, Sr.;8.6;5.4

F Hannah Pratt, 6-1, Sr.;12.8;6.2

G Kaitlyn Davis, 6-0, Sr;13.4;8.0

COACH Megan Griffith (74-73 in seven seasons at Columbia and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.;13.0;14.0

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.;11.0;5.3

G Tia Morgan, 5-8, Jr.;4.3;3.7

G Raziya Potter, 5-10, Sr.7.3;3.0

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.5.7;2.7

COACH Dawn Thornton (24-58 in four seasons at UAPB and 66-119 in eight seasons overall)

CHALK TALK UAPB is playing for the first time since Nov. 15 when it beat Philander Smith 84-45. ... This game is a part of the four-team, Miami Thanksgiving Classic. The host team, as well at North Carolina A&T, joins both UAPB and Columbia in the field. ... Hsu scored 24 points for Columbia in its last game, a 99-76 loss to No. 5 Iowa State on Nov. 20. ... The Golden Lions have made 13 of 54 three-pointers on the season. The 24.1% they're shooting from there ranks No. 307 in the nation. ... Following today's contest, the next five games for UAPB will be away from home. It'll return to H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff on Dec. 19 for a game against the University of Central Arkansas.

– Erick Taylor