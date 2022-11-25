Sections
Victim, suspect named for Monday homicide in North Little Rock

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:20 p.m.
North Little Rock police on Friday identified a man fatally shot Monday, and they also identified a teenager who is suspected in the killing.

Chris Moore, 33, of North Little Rock was found dead at around 1:45 p.m. Monday, according to a Friday news release. Officers found Moore's body inside an apartment in the 400 block of North Palm Street, less than 2 miles east-northeast of where Interstate 30 crosses over Broadway. 

Police have identified Sean Williams, 15, of North Little Rock as a suspect in the homicide, the release states. Officials say Williams faces a first-degree murder charge and would be tried as an adult.

It was not clear from Friday's news release wheter Moore and Williams knew each other.

