World Cup draws viewers

The United States is back in the World Cup after a four-year absence. That could mean more local televisions tuned in at home and more time spent watching matches in northwest Arkansas restaurants.

The U.S. plays England at 1 p.m. today in its second match in Group B at the World Cup in Qatar. The U.S opened its World Cup run with a 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday.

The match drew 8.3 million viewers, according to a tweet from Fox Sports PR. The U.S. did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

A record 3.57 billion people watched the 2018 World Cup. The final between France and Croatia was seen live by a combined 1.12 billion viewers worldwide, according to the Federation Internationale de Football Association, better known as FIFA.

Tim Farrell, owner of Farrell's Lounge Bar & Grill in Fayetteville, said the business was packed for the U.S.-Wales match, and he expects the same today.

"You can tell compared to four years ago," Farrell said of turnout when the U.S. wasn't in the World Cup. "2014 was awesome. It was insane. When the U.S. is playing, it's double the crowd."

Farrell said he expects a "humongous" day today. There's the U.S.-England match and then the other kind of football -- Arkansas at Missouri at 2:30 p.m.

Brian Deluna, assistant manager of the Buffalo Wild Wings in Springdale, said he had people calling at 10 a.m. Tuesday to see if the Mexico-Poland Group C match was available. The business doesn't open until 11 a.m., but 15 tables were full of people who came to watch the World Cup at lunch, he said.

The World Cup is made up of 32 teams that play in eight groups, A through H. The top two from each group advance to the round of 16 knockout stage that starts Dec. 3.

Brazil has the most World Cup titles with five, but hasn't lifted the trophy since 2002. Germany and Italy are tied for second with four titles each.

Miguel Turcios with Jason's Sports in Springdale said he is a Brazil fan. The team's yellow and green shirt is one of world soccer's most iconic jerseys. But he said most people who come into the store inquire about Mexico jerseys.

Bentonville West girls' soccer coach Kerry Castillo set up a 45-minute flex period dedicated to the World Cup that will start Monday. Teachers are allowed to have one nonacademic period a week, he said. Students can gather to talk about the World Cup.

"There are a lot of kids here who have been buzzing about it," he said of the World Cup.

Castillo is a Spain fan. Spain rolled 7-0 over Costa Rica in its first Group E match Wednesday. The group also has Japan and Germany.

Castillo will keep an eye on the U.S.-England match, too. The Three Lions defeated Iran 6-2 in their opening match.

"It's a tell-tale game in my opinion," he said. "Will we make it out of the group? I don't know. They have to get a point in the next two matches."

England will be a step up from what the U.S. faced in Wales. England is ranked No. 5 in the world by FIFA.

"They are flexing," Castillo said. "You score six goals in your first game, you're flexing. It was a statement game. They are one of the buzz teams."

England has one World Cup trophy, won 4-2 on home soil against West Germany in 1966.

Mike Devaney, head boys' soccer coach at Bentonville High School for 18 years, grew up in England between Liverpool and Manchester.

He said having the U.S. back in the World Cup is massive after the disappointment of missing out four years ago.

"The casual fan won't watch if the U.S. is not in it," he said. "People were excited before they played on Monday."

As for today's U.S.-England match, he said a draw would be big for the U.S. in its bid to get out of the group successfully.

"They can't get down early and chase the game," he said.

Soccer is the most popular sport the Bentonville Parks Department offers. More than 2,400 kids. There is a 32-team adult league that features another 480 players. In comparison, there are 1,200 kids in baseball and 350 girls in softball in city leagues, said Josh Stacey, parks service manager.

"I am sure there will be a group of kids who will come out to play soccer who were inspired by the World Cup," he said.

Soccer fans cheer Monday Nov. 21, 2022 as the United States team scores on Wales during World Cup play in Qatar. More than a hundred fans packed into the Smoke and Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville to watch the match. The U.S. team tied with Wales 1-1 and plays England on Friday at 1:00 P.M. Visit nwaonline.com/221122Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





