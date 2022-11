MAUMELLE — The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District has approved a price cap for the construction of an indoor practice facility or fieldhouse, a track and field, and baseball and softball fields at Maumelle High School.

The guaranteed maximum price is set for $17,647,712 for the athletic facilities that were designed by WDD Architects of North Little Rock.

The Kinco Constructors firm, which has offices in Little Rock and Springdale, is overseeing the construction.