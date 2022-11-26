Arkadelphia (11-0) gets offense rolling, drops Rivercrest

ARKADELPHIA -- Class 4A's top-ranked team got a much-needed test Friday night, but the final outcome was the same as it's been all season for the Badgers.

Donovan Whitten threw five touchdown passes as Arkadelphia wore down and beat Rivercrest 48-13 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state quarterfinals at Allcare Field.

Four different players caught touchdowns from Whitten, who finished 14-of-23 passing for 188 yards, to send the Badgers to the semifinals for the second season in a row. The victory was also the ninth consecutive time that Arkadelphia (11-0) has beaten an opponent by 28 points or more.

But the early going weren't at all easy for the Badgers.

Arkadelphia led 21-13 at halftime before taking over in the second half.

"We had a lot of things not go our way," Arkadelphia Coach Trey Schucker said. "I know the score doesn't reflect that, but we had some things happen that didn't help us out in certain situations that could've went our way but didn't. We overcame it, though, and I'm very proud of our guys for keeping a level head all the way through.

"The defense stepped up big because Rivercrest has put up a lot of points this year, and they've got some very talented players over there. But we did a good job, especially in big situations.

Tripp Campbell, Evan Bailey, LaTonnieo Hughes and Ja'Quavus Purifoy all had touchdown catches for the Badgers, who will play at Harding Academy next week in the semifinals. Purifoy hauled in two scoring passes, while DeAngelo Buckley carried 8 times for 117 yards with 2 touchdowns. Kyle Reed also rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries for Arkadelphia.

Michael Rainer ran 23 times for 145 yards and Koby Turner had 79 yards on 14 attempts for Rivercrest (9-4), which had won eight straight games. But the Colts saw their upset hopes take a big blow late in the second quarter when starting quarterback Cavonta Washington went down after being hit on a pass attempt with just over two minutes left in the half. That forced the Colts to rely heavily on their run game, which was effective in the first half.

But his injury also allowed the Badgers to load up to combat what Rivercrest was doing on the ground.

"It made us one-dimensional," Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming said. "[Arkadelphia] has a little more depth than what we have, but for us, that's not an excuse. They played better than we did in this one.

"But our guys fought, and I can't say enough about that. We've got a bunch of juniors coming back, so the future looks good. Still, I hate for it to end this way for our seniors, but we all fought to the end."

Arkadelphia did hit the Colts quickly on its opening possession. After forcing a punt, the Badgers drove 36 yards in six snaps, with Whitten finding Bailey in the left corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown with 9:16 left in the first quarter.

Rivercrest swung back immediately on its next series. After being pinned inside its 5, Washington found Rainer streaking down the right sideline for a 92-yard score that tied it at 7-7.

Whitten allowed the Badgers to reclaim the lead with 3:06 to go in the quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Campbell, but the Colts galloped right back. Rivercrest moved 67 yards on 13 running plays and scored when Turner bullied over from 3 yards out with 9:59 remaining in the second quarter. The extra-point attempt was wide left, however, which left Arkadelphia with a 14-13 lead.

The Badgers would add to their advantage with 2:51 showing in the half when Whitten tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Purifoy. Washington would go down on the following possession for Rivercrest, which ultimately put them in an even tougher spot.

Arkadelphia's special teams got things going in the second half on a blocked punt with 7:32 showing. Three plays later, Whitten rifled in a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hughes.

"We did do some good things," Schucker said. "There were times offensively where it felt like we weren't clicking, but we found a way to put some points on the board when we absolutely had to have them."

Kelbern Middleton picked off a pass shortly thereafter for the Badgers, leading to Purifoy's second touchdown grab -- a 7-yarder -- to give the Badgers a 34-13 lead. Buckley would later account for Arkadelphia's final two scores, scoring on 7- and 52-yard runs.

"I've got to look at the film pretty good, but I know we've got to clean some things up," Schucker said. "It took us a little bit to get going, but Rivercrest did a good job of scheming us and forcing us to do some things that caused our rhythm to be off.

"But the good thing about it all is that we're still playing. We've got really good players that made plays, and that's what it came down to."