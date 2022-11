Little Rock, 1906: "The cross is where I partake of nourishment, sure is swell." The visitor, perhaps a guest at the Capital Hotel on the right, had been dining at Forster's on the left. Today only the Capital Hotel remains from this view. Forster's and everything on the left is the site of the Marriott Hotel and Little Rock Convention Center.

