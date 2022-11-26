Bryant runs away from Conway





BRYANT -- Five fumbles, two interceptions and a blocked punt for a safety, all within a matter of 24 minutes.

The first half Friday night at Hornet Stadium didn't look much like a Class 7A state semifinal.

But by the time Bryant headed to the locker room, the four-time reigning champions had a 35-5 lead and were well on their way back to War Memorial Stadium for the state final.

"I don't care how it happens," Hornets Coach Buck James said, "as long we're one point ahead when the buzzer runs off."

Bryant had plenty of room to spare, cruising to a 42-21 victory over Conway as the Hornets' fourth-ranked scoring defense held the Wampus Cats to 93 first-half yards. It didn't hurt either that Bryant scored twice on special teams, pouring points on in waves and riding the momentum of their home crowd.

"It snowballed," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "We just [couldn't] get anything going ... and then you're playing in the same end of the field the whole time, which hurt us. You can't do that with great teams like Bryant."

The Hornets delivered a quick jab in the opening minutes, converting on a third-and-16 with quarterback Jordan Walker calling his own number and scrambling for a first down. The very next play, Walker handed off to James Martin for a 68-yard score that put Bryant (11-0) in front.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets jarred the ball loose from Wampus Cat return man Quadrell Wilson. Josh Rice jumped on the fumble, taking it back 15 yards to double the Bryant lead to 14-0 in a matter of seconds.

Conway (10-3) held strong on defense, keeping the Hornets at bay over their next three series -- one of which ended in a fumble -- but the Wampus Cats managed only a field goal.

And it looked like Conway was in position to capitalize on another stand when the Wampus Cats blocked a Bryant punt out the back of the Hornets' end zone to cut their deficit to 14-5.

But special teams delivered again for Bryant. After crossing midfield on the post-safety kickoff, Wilson fumbled once more. The ball bounced into the hands of Hornets defensive back Ethan Primus, who scampered down the sideline for a 68-yard touchdown that put the hosts in front 21-5.

Conway wouldn't get any closer the rest of the night.

"We work [special teams] just like we do offense and defense," James said. "But our kids take a little ownership and pride in being on special teams. ... Our guys take it as an opportunity to make a play and we have guys who live for it."

Bryant scored twice more before the end of the first half, once on a 34-yard pass from Walker to Cason Trickey and later on Martin's second rushing touchdown of the night -- this time coming after a blocked punt set the Hornets up inside the Wampus Cats' 10-yard line.

Conway outscored Bryant 16-7 after halftime and wound up nearly matching the Hornets in total yardage on the night, yet Bryant could've put the mercy rule into effect at the start of the third quarter had it finished off another drive before halftime. The Hornets opted to kick a field goal, which they missed.

That was just one of the few things James could lament after Bryant's quest for a historic five-peat took its penultimate step.

And as far as playing for a state title? It's something James isn't tired of yet.

"It's a blessing, it's a dream come true," James said. "To be able to go to five state championships in a row, win four conference championships in a row and 52 games in a row, it's mind-boggling."





Conway’s Donovyn Omolo scrambles during Friday’s game. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)











Gallery: High School Football: Bryant vs. Conway







