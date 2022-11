CARLISLE 25, MOUNT IDA 20

CARLISLE -- Jason Sullivan rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead Carlisle (10-1) over Mount Ida (8-3).

The Bison were fueled by a strong ground game, finishing with 303 rushing yards.

Mount Ida's Lane Nolen ran for 47 yards and had another 85 yards as a receiver, including a 52-yard touchdown catch.