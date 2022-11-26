Church notes: Bella Vista Lutheran Church ‘fills the freezer’

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., plans a Christmas Tea at 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the church 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Join us for a worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds Sunday morning traditional worship services at 8:30 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all age children is in the Lower Level at 9:45 a.m. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Christianity 101 is led by Pastor Hass in the Library.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Advent Service is every Wednesday starting on Nov. 30 until Christmas.

"Fill the Freezer" is a mission project in Northwest Arkansas helping to support , train and encourage families committed to foster care/adoption. Bella Vista Lutheran has so far sent more than 40 freezer meals and more than 60 dozen cookies. They also have the "Christmas Gift Giving Tree" where they shop for items for gifts for these children.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Dec.2, 9 and 16 from 10 a.m. until noon. Christmas bags contain a turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pure pumpkin and evaporated milk plus a vegetable.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., begins an Advent Bible study for adults at 9 a.m. this Sunday. Worship service for this first Sunday of Advent is at 10:15 a.m. in person and online, and includes the lighting of Advent candles.

The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lakeview Baptist Church of Cave Springs, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., presents "A Christian Christmas Carol," an adaptation of the much-loved Dickens story of hope and redemption, at 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16 and 6 p.m. Dec. 18.

Doors will open 45 minutes prior to showtime, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, carolers and more.

To reserve your free tickets, visit achristianchristmascarol.eventbrite.com or call 248-1538.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website.

Activities open to the community include:

Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

And the Fun with Writing group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

All are welcome. Listen to our podcast, "Hearing Matters," on our website.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, will begin Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services which will be both in-person and livestreamed.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. After Church Fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in the Fellowship Hall.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays continue each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

